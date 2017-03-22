Another Warm Day

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/THURSDAY: A surface front is slowly sagging southward across Alabama today, and we expect a slow cooling trend with highs back near 80° today. Even cooler air filters into the state Thursday as upper 60s and lower 70s are forecast. We are going to be dealing with more clouds than sun these two days, and we will mention just an isolated risk of a shower today.

FRIDAY: Still looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds, and we should be dry. Temperatures will begin to warm again as the front lifts back north as a warm front and southerly flow sets up over the state. Friday will be back in the lower and mid 70s across South/Central Alabama.

SOLAR WIND ARRIVES EARLY: Arriving a day earlier than expected, a stream of fast-moving solar wind is buffeting Earth’s magnetic field today. The broad stream is expected to influence our planet for the next three days with a 60% chance of polar geomagnetic storms between now and March 23rd. Arctic sky watchers should be alert for auroras in the waxing Spring twilight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers and storms highlight our forecast for the weekend, all thanks to a dynamic storm system that will cross the county. To our northwest, a surface low will be supported by a fairly deep upper trough with strong wind fields. The surface low will move from the Ozarks to the Great Lakes, and that keeps Alabama in the warm sector of the storm system, and that means the potential for stormy weather over the weekend. The models are not in the best of agreement on how the air mass will change before the system approaching and as of right now, the best chance of severe storms looks to stay to the west of Alabama, due to the farther northwest track of the low. Nevertheless, we are going to have to deal with showers and storms this weekend, specifically, later Saturday and Saturday night, and it looks like we are going to continue to deal with at least the threat of rain Sunday. As far as the threat of strong and severe storms, there is still a lot of uncertainty, and things will change, but just note that storms will impact Alabama over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan