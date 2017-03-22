Breezy & A Bit Cooler

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will move south of our area and put us in a cooler air mass for a brief period. Winds behind the front will be more easterly and this provides the cooler air. Clouds stick around as well, so the cool air mass along with filtered sunshine will lead to temps only in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs Thursday. The winds switch around to the south and west on Friday and temps respond with highs approaching 80 degrees again. Along with the warmer temps comes increasing moisture and the chance for rain. Showers and t-storms will be moving through the area both Saturday and Sunday. We don’t think it’s a weekend washout but there will be storms at times. We still don’t see any significant cool down anytime soon but there’s still that one last cold snap lurking.