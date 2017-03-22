Former Alabama Receiver Files Lawsuit Against Former Alabama OC Lane Kiffin

by Rashad Snell

Former Alabama receiver Antonio “A.C.” Carter has filed a fraud suit against Florida Atlantic, coach Lane Kiffin and the state of Florida.

The lawsuit accuses Kiffin and the school of offering him a job to get him to help sign a “coveted prospect,” and then going back on repeated assurances that the job was his.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Shelby County Court, says Carter believes Kiffin and other coaches knew that he and his family had a personal relationship with the prospect. It says he later was told that two “minor misdemeanor” charges disqualified him.

The school did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking its response.

Carter played for three years at Alabama before a leg injury in the spring of 2002, and worked there as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban in 2008. He also has held coaching jobs at Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan and Samford.

