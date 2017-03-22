Local Gymnast Wins State Honors, Heading to Regionals

by Ellis Eskew

A local 11-year-old is tumbling her way to the top.

Hanna Hubbard just won all around best at the Alabama State USA Gynmastics Championships in Mobile last weekend.

And now she is headed for Regionals.

She works out at United GymStars in Montgomery. It’s something she’s done since she was 4 years old. But it’s something doctors told her she probably would never be able to do because of her juvenile arthritis.

“He told us when she was 4 yrs old that she may need to switch sports. This may not be something her body could withstand. And here she is at 11 years old today and a regional competitor now, level 8,” said Hanna’s mom, Johanna.

“It just makes me feel like… Makes me feel awesome,” said Hanna.

Hanna heads to Regionals in 3 weeks where she will be up against other states in the southeast region.