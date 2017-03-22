Man Sentenced to Death for Nightclub Triple Killing

by Lillie Dunn

A man convicted of killing three people at a Wicksburg night club has been sentenced to death.

Media outlets report Houston County Judge Brad Mendheim sentenced 27-year-old Ryan Clark Petersen to death on Tuesday. Jurors had voted 10-2 Thursday in favor of lethal injection.

Prosecutors say Petersen opened fire one August evening in 2012 after being told to leave the Teasers nightclub following a dispute with an employee.

Jurors rejected defense claims that Petersen wasn’t responsible for his actions because he drank a lot of alcohol and was mentally impaired.

The shooting killed 31-year-old Tiffani Grissett, 20-year-old Cameron Paul Eubanks and 59-year-old Thomas Robins Jr.

Defense attorney Chris Capps says that in addition to appealing the sentence, he plans to file a motion for a new trial.

