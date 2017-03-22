Man Sentenced to Death for Nightclub Triple Killing

Posted:

by Lillie Dunn

A man convicted of killing three people at a Wicksburg night club has been sentenced to death.

Media outlets report Houston County Judge Brad Mendheim sentenced 27-year-old Ryan Clark Petersen to death on Tuesday. Jurors had voted 10-2 Thursday in favor of lethal injection.

Prosecutors say Petersen opened fire one August evening in 2012 after being told to leave the Teasers nightclub following a dispute with an employee.

Jurors rejected defense claims that Petersen wasn’t responsible for his actions because he drank a lot of alcohol and was mentally impaired.

The shooting killed 31-year-old Tiffani Grissett, 20-year-old Cameron Paul Eubanks and 59-year-old Thomas Robins Jr.

Defense attorney Chris Capps says that in addition to appealing the sentence, he plans to file a motion for a new trial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

NFL Looking to Speed Up Games via Officiating and ...
Bentley Supports GOP Health Care Bill with ‘...
Butterbeer Ice Cream Hitting Shelves for Harry Pot...
Bird Flu Confirmed in 3 Southern States