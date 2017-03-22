Montgomery Man with Ties to London Reacts to Attack

Posted:

by Andrew James

Matt Silverwood is D.J. at Mix 103.3 in Montgomery but he’s originally from London. Wednesday his eyes were glued to news coverage of the latest terror attack.

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.” London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament. Britain’s MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

“This stuff is happening which is really scary in this day and age.” he explained.

He’s lived in the United States now for about ten years, but the majority of his family still lives in the U.K.  Some live only ten miles away from where today’s attack happened outside of Parliament.

He spent day communicating with his family to make sure that they were safe and he says this attack should put everyone on high alert.

 

 

