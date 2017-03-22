Montgomery Man with Ties to London Reacts to Attack

by Andrew James

Matt Silverwood is D.J. at Mix 103.3 in Montgomery but he’s originally from London. Wednesday his eyes were glued to news coverage of the latest terror attack.

“This stuff is happening which is really scary in this day and age.” he explained.

He’s lived in the United States now for about ten years, but the majority of his family still lives in the U.K. Some live only ten miles away from where today’s attack happened outside of Parliament.

He spent day communicating with his family to make sure that they were safe and he says this attack should put everyone on high alert.