MPD Make Arrest in Woodley Road Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Late Tuesday night, Montgomery Police Department made an arrest in the shooting that occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Woodley Road.

Police charged Veronica Campbell, 26, of Montgomery with one count each of Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Discharging a Weapon into an occupied building or vehicle. She was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was being held under bonds totaling $60,500.

MPD’s investigation determined the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between individuals, and investigators identified Campbell as a suspect. The investigation indicates the victim, an adult male, drove himself from the scene to the 2200 block of East South Boulevard and then was transported from there to Baptist Medical Center South via private vehicle; he is listed in stable condition.

Check back for more details in this developing investigation.