MPD Make Arrest in Express Drive Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man in the shooting death of Brittany Young, 20, who was pronounced dead Monday night, March 20, after sustaining a gunshot wound the previous morning, March 19.

Investigators charged Ladarius Davonte Ross, 19, with murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the homicide. MPD transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $250,000 bond. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force apprehended Ross Wednesday, March 22, in Montgomery.

At about 9:25 a.m. March 19 MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5700 block of Express Drive after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene they located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The wound proved fatal, and Young was pronounced deceased the following night, March 20.

The circumstances of the shooting initially were unknown, but MPD’s investigation developed information indicating that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the victim and an adult male suspect.

MPD identified Ross as the suspect. No additional information is available for public release at this time as the investigation continues.