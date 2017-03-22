NCAA Hoop Stars Declare for NBA Draft; Next Step is Draft Combine

by Rashad Snell

JAYSON TATUM

Jayson Tatum is leaving Duke after his freshman season to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Tatum’s expected decision Wednesday in a Twitter post. Team spokesman Cory Walton says Tatum plans to hire an agent, which means he won’t have the option to return to his college team.

Tatum was second on the team in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (7.3). He scored in double figures in all but three games, and scored at least 15 in his last six.

He’s the 10th Duke player to turn pro after his freshman year, and the eighth since 2011 – a run that started with Kyrie Irving. The Blue Devils have had at least one one-and-done player on the roster in each of the past four seasons.

___

Dwayne Bacon

Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard announced his decision on Wednesday. He led the Seminoles in scoring the past two years, averaging 17.2 points per game this season. He was a second-team, All-ACC selection.

Bacon scored in double figures in 35 straight games during his freshmen and sophomore seasons, which is tied for ninth longest in school history. He worked on his perimeter shooting last summer, but was 5 of 33 on 3-pointers in his last seven games.

Bacon has been projected to be drafted anywhere from a late first-round to middle second-round pick.

He helped Florida State (26-9) reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The Seminoles advanced to the second round before a 91-66 loss to Xavier.

___

IVAN RABB

California star Ivan Rabb will declare for the NBA draft, a move that has been expected since the season began.

The sophomore star announced his decision Wednesday through the school. He says, “After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the NBA draft.”

While Rabb says the timing is right to turn his attention to a professional career, he plans to finish school eventually – a promise he made to himself and his mother.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward was Cal’s second-leading scorer at 14.0 points and top rebounder averaging 10.5 boards for the Golden Bears, who lost to Cal State Bakersfield in the first round of the NIT last week without him. Rabb was listed out with a foot injury.

Former coach Cuonzo Martin resigned the next day to become Missouri’s new coach.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

