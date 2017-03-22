NCAA to Payout $208.7M in Lawsuit Settlements

by Rashad Snell

About 40,000 college football and basketball players won’t have submit a claim form to receive a portion of the $208.7 million the NCAA will pay to settle a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed the value of their athletic scholarships was illegally capped.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in California gave preliminary approval Tuesday to the settlement that was agreed upon by the NCAA and plaintiffs in February. Final approval is scheduled for November. Hagens Berman, the law firm representing plaintiffs, says each eligible person will receive approximately $6,500.

The original antitrust lawsuit was filed in 2014 by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston. The case was later combined with other lawsuits and covers Division I men’s and women’s basketball players and FBS football players who competed from 2009-2017 and didn’t receive a cost-of-attendance stipend.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)