Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on W. South Blvd

by Rashad Snell

On Wednesday, March 22 at about 4:30 a.m., Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to Interstate 65 South at West South Boulevard in reference to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a passenger vehicle.

The pedestrian, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and no charges are anticipated.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and nothing additional is available at this time.