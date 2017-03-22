Southern Poverty Law Center Co-Founder Morris Dees Speaks at Troy University’s Journalism Symposium

by Danielle Wallace

From immigration to the portrayal of the media, Morris Dees is passionate about standing in the gap of others.

“Our current president has kind of taken a dim view of journalism as we think about it and i think it’s important for journalism students, especially at troy-many of them may certainly be in favor of the current president, some may not be…to realize that journalism is a branch into itself,” says Morris Dees, Co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

For those listening, Dees’ message “Justice in a Changing America” is very timely.

“Even so in the past few years we’ve seen a dramatic increase in hate groups whether that’s anti-immigrant, anti-gay,” says Troy University student Daniel Davis.

Students who belong to the Troy campus branch of the Southern Poverty Law Center, say they’re already getting a head start in making a difference when it comes to combating hate.

“We’re all about empowering student activists to create change in their communities and on campus,” says Davis.

“He does so much for the southern poverty law center and everything and I really think it’s important for students to come out and hear what he has to say,” says Troy University student Martha Ladner

What’s the solution to a changing social climate in America?

Dees believes it’s reconciliation and forgiveness. He believes many things can be learned from those two words.

“That maybe the Islamic people that we’re made to want to want to fear are potential great citizens of this country and have been for a long time,” says Dees.

He says, short term politics won’t survive the long term effects of justice.

“That’s why the first amendment is the first amendment in the United States Constitution,” says Dees.