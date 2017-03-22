Woman Found Dead Outside of Tallassee Elementary School

by Lillie Dunn

Superintendent Wade Shipman of Tallassee City Schools confirmed a fatality in front of Tallassee Elementary School.

Shipman says personnel discovered the deceased early this morning. There were no school safety related issues associated with this incident.

Tallassee Police say the woman was found unconscious in a vehicle around 6:30 this morning.

She was not an employee of the school and no foul play suspected at this time.

We will keep you updated with more on this story.