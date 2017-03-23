Cooler, Seasonal Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: We will have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a cooler day with most of us holding in the lower 70s all thanks to an easterly flow into the state.

FRIDAY: Still looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds, and we should be dry. Temperatures will begin to warm again as a warm front lifts north and southerly flow sets up over the state. Friday will be back in the upper 70s across North/Central Alabama.

STORMY SATURDAY: The SPC has slid the severe weather risk back into Alabama on Saturday, essentially the western half of the state. The overall setup has not changed much with a low pressure tracking northwest of the state, keeping Alabama in the warm sector where the warm and unstable air will be located. Our Saturday looks to start off dry, with a southerly breeze, and a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon, storms are expected to move into the state; there is a timing issue as the models continues to disagree, but as of today, it looks to be a Saturday afternoon, evening, into the overnight hours as far as timing. The greatest risk of severe storms will be along and west of I-65, within the area outlined in the SPC.

Severe storms are expected Friday west of the state, but as these storms move into Alabama, there is the potential for these storms to produce hail and strong winds. With good directional shear a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Still quite a bit of uncertainty of the severe weather threat, and things can and will change as we are still 48 hours or so out. Nevertheless, we are going to have to deal with showers and some strong storms, with the potential for severe storms. Additionally, rainfall amounts of around 1 inch are likely, but we don’t expect any flooding issues. The good news is that any rain will wash away the pollen that is beginning to cover surfaces.

IMPROVING WEATHER SUNDAY: We are likely to start our Sunday with lingering showers and clouds, but it looks as though we will see a clearing sky with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Much of next week, we are going to forecast a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. There will be the chance of scattered showers and storm each day due to a moist air mass in place, but nothing too widespread expected. Low temperatures are not expected to fall out of the 50s. The end of next week still looks to have potent storm system move across the area with strong to severe storms possible.

Have an incredible day!

Ryan