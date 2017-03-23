A Cooler Thursday, Warmer Friday, And A Stormy Weekend

by Ben Lang

High temperatures this afternoon will be around 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Cloud cover will likely gradually increase this afternoon from east to west. Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be warmer again, with highs topping out near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday night will be mild, with lows in the upper 50s.

A shift to the pattern comes our way this weekend. An approaching storm system from the west will bring the chance for thunderstorms, some strong to severe, on Saturday afternoon and evening. At this time, it appears storms could reach our western counties by late morning Saturday, and potentially crossing the I-65 corridor around noon. The primary risk will be damaging straight line winds. We will continue to update the forecast as timing/risk of the storms becomes more clear.

An unsettled weather pattern will remain for the rest of the weekend through about Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms could continue into Sunday, and another storm system approaches from the west early next week, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms for Monday into Tuesday. At this time, the storms early next week do not appear to bring the risk for severe weather, but we will continue to monitor this.

Meanwhile temperatures will remain rather warm through the next 8 days. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the lower 80s by next Tuesday. Overnight lows will also be very mild, in the upper 50s to around 60.