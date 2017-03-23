Details Surrounding Air Show At Maxwell Air Force Base And “All- American Weekend” Announced

by Jalea Brooks

April 8th and 9th the air show is making a return to Maxwell Air Force Base. On the same weekend, “All-American Weekend” is making it’s debut. Thursday, Mayor Todd Strange announced a series of events happening alongside the air show.

Mayor Strange says “We have so many events with the Biscuits opening, and Clint Black here, and to have the air show for a couple of days, and the dedication of the statue behind us, all of that comes together in a way of celebration”.

On April 6th, the Montgomery Biscuits will kick off “All-American Weekend” with “Meet the Thunder Birds”, where fans can get up close and personal with United States Air Force pilots and crew. Click here for more info.

Also on April 6th, there will be a dedication of a statue of Daedalus on Maxwell Air Force base to honor the american pilots who flew in World War I.

On April 8th, country music star Clint Black will headline an outdoor concert at The Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The concert is free to all active duty military. Click here for more info.

Mayor Strange says that “All of that comes together in a way of celebration of the relationship of the entry into world war one, certainly Air Power starting right here at Maxwell air force base and we’re just honored to be apart of that and certainly encourage every one to come”.

As for the air show, Lt. General Steve Kwast says he hopes the event inspires the next generation to dream big. He says “there’s nothing that inspires the next generation than coming out and touching and feeling the aircraft.and watching them fly, feeling the thunder in their soul as it rocks by at the speed of sound and every kid should be able to experience that and reflect on the generation before us that gave us this greatness”.

For more info on the air show, Click here.