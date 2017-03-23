UPDATE: Georgiana Bank Robbery Identified

by Rashad Snell

On Monday at approximately 2:25 p.m., the Trustmark Bank in Georgiana, Alabama was robbed. The bank is located at 412 West Street, Highway 106.

The suspect in the robbery has been identified as Kelvin Golden. Golden is said to be approximately 5’7″ with a medium build and long dreadlocks. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect had tattoos across his forehead and under his eyes. He was dressed in an all blue Dickie jump suit.

The suspect entered alone and walked to the teller line. He asked a teller what he needed to open an account. He then brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded $50’s and $100 bills.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot, but was believed to be picked up by a vehicle.

The Alabama Department of Corrections’ dog tracking team responded and was able to recover the blue jumpsuit, worn by the robber, approximately 200 yards from the bank in the wood line north of Highway 106.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to call the Georgiana Police Department at (334)376-2801 . Golden is said to have ties to both Alabama and Florida