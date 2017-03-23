Gov. Bentley Sends Letter to President Trump in Support of American Health Care Act

by Rashad Snell

Governor Bentley on Wednesday addressed a letter to President Trump thanking the President and his Administration for developing a three-pronged approach to improve health-care delivery and health insurance in our country.

Governor Bentley is also looking forward to working with President Trump’s Administration to help Alabama improve Medicaid for its citizens by providing managed care through regional care organizations.

A copy of the letter can be found here.