Iowa State President Headed to Auburn University

by Lillie Dunn

Iowa State University President Steven Leath is leaving behind achievements that landed him the top job at Auburn University, but also has a history of testing ethical boundaries.

The next Auburn University president is a prolific fundraiser and charming academic who engages students and faculty.

The Alabama land-grant university announced Leath’s appointment Monday, touting his experience leading a similar school and his research career.

But Leath will begin following a secret search that angered some Auburn constituents and has generated scrutiny of his Iowa State tenure, which included a scandal involving his use of airplanes and a heavily-criticized land deal.

Now, a law firm is billing Iowa State up to $585 per hour for legal work, months after helping Leath create a corporation for the land purchase.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)