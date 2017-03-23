Iowa State President Headed to Auburn University
Iowa State University President Steven Leath is leaving behind achievements that landed him the top job at Auburn University, but also has a history of testing ethical boundaries.
The next Auburn University president is a prolific fundraiser and charming academic who engages students and faculty.
The Alabama land-grant university announced Leath’s appointment Monday, touting his experience leading a similar school and his research career.
But Leath will begin following a secret search that angered some Auburn constituents and has generated scrutiny of his Iowa State tenure, which included a scandal involving his use of airplanes and a heavily-criticized land deal.
Now, a law firm is billing Iowa State up to $585 per hour for legal work, months after helping Leath create a corporation for the land purchase.
