Judge Recuses Himself from Montgomery Police Shooting Case

by Rashad Snell

A judge has recused himself from the trial of a white Montgomery police officer charged with murdering a black man.

Judge James Anderson removed himself from the case Thursday because his son works for a law firm representing Officer Aaron Cody Smith in a civil case brought by the victim’s family.

The officer’s lawyer said they did not want any apparent conflicts of interest.

More than a dozen members of 58-year-old Greg Gunn’s family gathered in the courthouse for the hearing. Smith sat silent and did not turn his head toward them.

Authorities say Smith fatally shot Gunn as the man walked home late at night last year. The killing drew protests and intense media coverage.

Records show Montgomery County Judge Greg Griffin will now hear the trial.

