Montgomery Couple Indicted in Public Benefits Scheme

by Rashad Snell

Nakia Palmer, 34, an employee of the Social Security Administration (SSA), and her husband, Nathaniel Palmer, 29, both of Montgomery, Alabama, were arrested yesterday after being charged with eight separate offenses, all related to the Palmers’ schemes to fraudulently receive government benefits, announced Acting United States Attorney A. Clark Morris.

The charges in their indictment include mail fraud, fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits, theft of federal government property, health care fraud, and fraudulent acquisition of food stamp benefits.

According to the indictment, the Palmers made false statements about their income and living arrangements to obtain Social Security benefits for Nakia Palmer’s minor son. If the Palmers had properly reported their income, including Nakia Palmer’s income from the SSA, and had been truthful about their living arrangements, the SSA would have denied their application for benefits. Nakia Palmer also made false statements about her income to obtain Medicaid health insurance benefits for her minor son and to obtain food stamps for her family.

In total, the Palmers’ received approximately $25,000 in benefits to which they were not entitled. If convicted of the most serious charges, both defendants face maximum sentences of 20 years’ imprisonment, as well as substantial monetary penalties.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. This case was investigated by the SSA – Office of Inspector General, as well as the United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the United States Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross is prosecuting the case.