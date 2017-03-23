MPD Investigates Shooting Death of Female Juvenile

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the early-morning shooting death of a juvenile female as capital murder.

On March 23 shortly after 1 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of East Park Avenue after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s homicide investigation continues as investigators work to determine the circumstances of this fatal shooting.

According to the investigation, the victim was in her home when she was struck by gunfire from outside the residence. Other residences (all vacant) in the block also were struck by gunfire, and the investigation indicates at this point that there was no intended target.

No additional information is available for public release at this time as MPD investigators work to solve this homicide.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 652-2831.