Storms Saturday Afternoon

by Shane Butler

A round of warm spring time weather conditions have settled in across the region. We don’t see any significant cooling through early April. During this period temps will climb into the 70s and 80s for highs while overnight lows hover in the 50s and 60s. The weather pattern does become active with systems passing through here. Showers and t-storms will be moving through this weekend, Monday, and then later next week. The weekend storms could be strong to severe Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. Another round of storms could be strong Monday afternoon. We get a few days to dry out after Monday’s rain but more active storms head our way that next Friday.