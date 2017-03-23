“That’s My Child” Holds Fundraising Gala for New Center

by Ellis Eskew

It was a big night for a local non-profit Thursday evening.

“That’s My Child” youth organization held its first gala to help raise support for its new youth center.

Guests enjoyed performances from “That’s My Child” youth.

There was also a silent auction and food from restaurants from across the city.

Mayor Todd Strange gave the organization a personal check and challenged everyone else in the room to do so as well.

Founder of “That’s My Child” Charles Lee is raising support for a new youth center on West Fairview Avenue.

It will be a safe place for kids to hang out and also learn new skills.

“We know we have great kids in this city, but they need opportunities and pathways that they can be steered towards. And if we can provide those outlets, whether it be arts, education, job skill training, or college prep and all of those things that Charles is doing, we are creating those pathways for them,” said Dillon Nettles, TMC Jr Board member.

"That's My Child" can use support whether its monetary or volunteering your time.