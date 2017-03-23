A Winner in GOP Plans to Repeal Obamacare: Tanning Salons

by Lillie Dunn

In this photo, Ric Rooney stands in his updated tanning salon, northeast of downtown Colorado Springs, Colo. Rooney estimates the “tan tax” cost him nearly $100,000 over the past five years. Finances had gotten so tight that last year that he considered closing the shop he had run for about 20 years and retiring. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

As Republicans try to shore up support for their health care overhaul, one group can’t wait for the replacement: owners of tanning salons.

The Affordable Care Act imposed a 10 percent tax on tanning to help fund provisions of the law that expanded coverage for some 20 million Americans.

Nearly 10,000 salons closed in the U.S. since President Barack Obama’s law went into effect, representing about 55 percent of all salons operating at the time. Salon owners now expect relief.

The tax, similar to those imposed on tobacco and alcohol, also was meant to discourage a practice known to increase the risk of cancer.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says those who use tanning beds before age 35 increase their lifetime risk of melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, by nearly 60 percent.

