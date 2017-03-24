Family of Missing Montgomery Man Seeks Answers

by Jalea Brooks

The family of a missing Montgomery man is looking for answers after he didn’t return home a few days ago. Barbara Young says she hasn’t heard from her son, 25-year-old Kordarrius Young since he left the house Tuesday and says it’s not like him to leave her calls and texts unanswered.

He was last seen at Wind Creek Casino in Wetumpka around 6:00 Tuesday night. His mother says “His car is missing I went to the casino to check that yesterday”. She says says that he is a regular at the casino and will sometimes get a room there, but both she and his sister were really concerned when they found out he didn’t show up to work the past few days….

His sister, Kinika Yiung says “we realize that because he is an adult he is free to come and go as he pleases but like my mom said its not usual for him to not communicate with anyone.”

According to Elmore County Sheriff, Bill Franklin, missing persons are handled on a case to case basis, but it is hard to investigate if there is no evidence that the missing person is in any immediate danger. Police say when reporting a missing person it’s extremely important to provide as much information as possible about the missing person like where he or she was last seen where people they may be in touch with. All of which, the Young family has done. They now hope that someone besides the police may come forward with any information.

His sister says “If he is out there and he’s safe please contact us and say that he’s fine. We’re not trying to force him to come home if he doesn’t want to for some reason but we are concerned and we just want to hear from him.”

Young’s family is doing all that they can to find answers on their own and plans to visit the casino and hope that they will be able to review surveillance footage that could give them any kind of indication of where he may be. If you have any information on Kordarrius Young’s whereabouts, contact the Montgomery Police Department at: 334- 240-4820.