Alabama Unemployment Rate Down to 6.2 Percent

by Rashad Snell

Alabama’s unemployment rate is down slightly as more workers find jobs.

The state Department of Labor says Alabama’s jobless rate for February was 6.2 percent. That’s two-tenths of a percent lower than January’s rate.

The February jobless rate represents nearly 2.1 million people working in the state, which was a gain of more than 13,000 positions from the month before.

The national unemployment rate also ticked down in February to 4.7 percent, meaning Alabama’s rate remains well above the U.S. average.

Wilcox County has the state’s highest unemployment at 14.9 percent. Shelby County is lowest at 4.5 percent.

Among cities, Selma has Alabama’s worst unemployment at 10.8 percent, and Vestavia Hills is best at 4 percent.

