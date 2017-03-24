Boys and Girls Club of Pike County in Need of Supplies

by Danielle Wallace

The Boys and Girls Club of Pike County needs your help.

The center is in need of various everyday supplies for kids.Those items include supplies for activities and cleaning.

“We’re running between 70 and 80 kids everyday, especially next week with it being spring break. We’re going to have 10 hour days from 7:30 to 5:30, Monday through Friday, so we are constantly going through those types of supplies,” says Director Wayne Buchanan.

Coordinators are asking people to bring the items to a supply drive at the center. The drive will be held on Friday, March 24th from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm.

If you have any questions about the supply drive, you can contact the center at (334) 770-2582.