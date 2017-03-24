City of Troy Celebrates Groundbreaking of Premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram

by Danielle Wallace

The City of Troy will soon welcome a new dealership to town.

City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for Premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Friday. Owner Jason Gregory, says the dealership is expected to bring in 40 to 50 jobs and generate 24 million dollars a year in revenue. He says it’ll hopefully be another manufacturer for people to choose from locally.

“I’ve been looking at Troy for the last couple of years, trying to find a growing market such as Troy. After negotiations and praying about it, I came to conclude that Troy is the right fit.

The dealership is expected to open in late August of this year.