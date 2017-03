Fund Established for Family of 13-Year-Old Shooting Victim

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Baptist Association has set up a fund for the family of 13-year-old Maribel Barrera to help with funeral costs and other expenses. Barrera was shot and killed at her home on Park Avenue in Montgomery early Thursday morning.

Donations can be sent to the Montgomery Baptist Association at 20 Interstate Park Drive, Montgomery, Alabama 36109.

For more information contact Lisa Rose at 334-271-6794 or lrose@mgmbaptists.org.