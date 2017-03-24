Local Fans Reacts to March Madness

by Ellis Eskew

Local fans gather at Baumhower’s watching the NCAA tournament Friday night.

“I think that Kentucky has done really good and I think Wisconsin has done good and UCLA has done good,” said Kyle McManis.

And, of course, they’ve been watching the madness that goes along with it.

“I was upset Duke lost. Hopefully Kentucky brings it out tonight against UCLA,” said Brandon Thomas.

Staneshia Perryman agrees.

“It’s been kind of surprising. Duke is out. So that was a big upset. But I’m excited to see Kentucky and see what they are going to do tonight. I know they played UCLA this season, so I’m excited to see how it will turn out,”said Perryman.

While Auburn and Alabama are out of the mix, most madness fans are just getting on the band wagons.

But one fan says, for him, it’s always been the Fighting Irish.

“Just growing up in Illinois, I have always been a Notre Dame fan. Even when I moved down here, people tried to convert me but it didn’t work,” said Mike Hadden.

And he’s still pulling for the Irish women.

“It’s been very interesting. Sorry my teams out of it for the boys, but the girls are still in it, so I still have a little hope,” said Hadden.

So when it comes to winning it all for the men, it’s anybody’s guess…

“I think UCLA is,” said McManis.

“Kentucky. Kentucky Wildcats,” said Thomas.

“Hopefully, the Gonzaga boys will be able to take it all the way,” said Hadden.