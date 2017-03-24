Rhode Island Higher Education Commissioner Headed to Alabama

by Lillie Dunn

Rhode Island’s higher education commissioner is leaving to take a similar job in his home state of Alabama.

The state Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner announced Friday that Jim Purcell will become executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.

The 55-year-old Purcell was named Rhode Island’s commissioner of postsecondary education in June 2014 to oversee the state’s public colleges including the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Purcell says he’s proud of the agency’s accomplishments, including increasing the number of residents with college degrees and making college more affordable.

The Council on Postsecondary Education will meet next week to create a transition plan.

Purcell received his doctorate in higher education and administration from the University of Alabama.

