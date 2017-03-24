Scam Targets Troy Utility Customers

by Danielle Wallace

Troy Utility customers, be aware of scammers.

Troy Utility officials say this week some customers notified them about phone scams. It involves people threatening customers that they’re utilities will be turned off…if they don’t pay a certain amount of money immediately.

“Fortunately, our customers did not give them any information or credit card numbers,” says Brian Chandler, General Manager of the Troy Utilities Department.

But the calls are still concerning. Residential and business customers were targeted.

“Other utilities in this area have experienced similar scams so it’s obviously the same person or group of people that’s targeting people all over this part of the state,” says Chandler.

City officials say these types of scams aren’t unusual but it’s still something customers should be aware of.

“It doesn’t happen on a regular basis but it does happen at least once a year or even more often than that,

says Chandler.

So if you get a call about the status of your utility payment officials say it’s smart to hang up, call police or the utility department.

“The city of Troy would never do that over the phone and if anyone is suspicious of anything don’t give them anything,” says Chandler.