Storms Expected this Weekend says Future Forecaster Cain Maya

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: We should see a few more clouds in the Alabama sky today, but it will remain dry. Temperatures will be warmer, as southerly flow sets up over the state. Friday will feature highs in the upper 70s and some lower 80s.

STORMS SATURDAY: Not a lot of change in the threat for storms this weekend; the SPC has nearly the entire state of Alabama highlighted in at least a risk for severe weather Saturday. The standard “slight risk” covers the western half of the state, while a “marginal risk” covers the rest of the state. The overall setup has not changed, still going to see low pressure tracking northwest of the state, keeping Alabama in the warm sector. We will have a warm unstable air mass over the state and enough instability will be in place to fuel showers and storms. Our Saturday is expected to start off dry, with a southerly breeze, and a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon, storms are expected to move into the state and make their way across the state. It still appears the greatest risk of severe storms will come generally along and west of I-65, but do not focus on lines, as the there will be the threat for the entire state.

We are going to have to deal some strong storms, with the potential for severe storms. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging straight line winds and large hail, and though the tornado threat is low, it is not zero, therefore a few isolated tornadoes can’t be totally ruled out. This event should be a Saturday afternoon and evening event, with the storms winding down overnight. We should see a nice soaking rain to wash away some of the pollen out there, and we are expecting rainfall totals of one-half to one inch of rain.

SUNDAY: We are likely to start our Sunday with lingering showers and clouds, but it looks as though we will see a clearing sky with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD: We are going to see another threat of strong storms early next week and then again to end the week; it must be spring-time in Alabama. Another wave will set up a surface low over Arkansas Monday, and we could see another round of strong to severe storms across parts of the Deep South and for Alabama, that looks to be Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look dry and warm, before another system brings another threat of showers and possible strong storms towards the end of the week. Highs next week should be in the 80s, while lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

Ryan