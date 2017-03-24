Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday:  Showers and thunderstorms; some storms may be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.  Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

