Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms; some storms may be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.