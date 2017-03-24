Troy Police Department Seek IDs of Counterfeit Checks Suspects

by Lillie Dunn

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that walked into First National Bank and cashed two counterfeit checks that appeared to be drawn on a local business on Madison Street.

The two suspects, a black male and a black female, came into the bank approximately 20 minutes apart and each of them cashed a single check.

It appears that one of the suspects presented a fake ID when the checks were cashed and the two checks totaled over $11,000.00.

If anyone has any information that can help solve this case or who may be able to identify the suspects in this case please call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, our secret witness line at 334-566-5555 or Crimestoppers at 334- 215-STOP.