Warm Today, Severe Weather Possible Saturday

by Ben Lang

Clouds are on the increase across the area so far today. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon, with temperatures a bit lower than yesterday topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows around 60. Our attention is on Saturday, when a low-end risk for severe weather exists across the river region. The primary risk with the severe weather set-up will be damaging straight line winds, and possibly some damaging hail. Tornadoes and flash flooding do not appear to be a risk on Saturday.

The cold front triggering those thunderstorms will make very slow east progress, and so the chance for rain and rumbles of thunder continues for the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. Showers and a few storms will also be possible on Sunday.

Yet another storm system approaches our area on Monday, bringing the potential for thunderstorms to the area again. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as well, but this is still several days out. Rain could still be in the area Tuesday, and we should briefly dry out on Wednesday. Another round of Thunderstorms currently looks likely for next Thursday. Overall, temperatures will be warm for the next 8 days, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.