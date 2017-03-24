Wife of Former AL GOP Chairman Fatally Hit by Vehicle

by Rashad Snell

A West Alabama website reports that the wife of former Alabama Republican Party Chairman, Bill Armistead was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday, March 23.

Emily Armistead was crossing Highway 43 to attend a funeral at Linden United Methodist Church when she was hit.

Bill Armistead served as chairman of the Alabama Republican Party from 2011 until 2015.

No word on charges against the driver.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more details.