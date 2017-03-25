Severe Threat Winding Down, but Storms Continue

by Ben Lang

Fortunately, we were able to make it through Saturday without and watches or warnings issued for our area. Thunderstorms will continue tonight, exiting our eastern counties around midnight. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening, overnight lows in the low 60s. On sunday, the chance for showers and some rumbles of thunder will continue through the day. It looks like by the evening, the chance for storms exits the area. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Monday, another chance for storms enters the area. Models have slowed down timing on storms, and it now appears storms will be most likely from Monday night through Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, but this should become more clear tomorrow. Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs around 80. A break from rain and storms is expected Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Another storm system will bring the chance for strong to severe storms Thursday night into early Friday. Behind this system, a cold front will swing through the area bringing in some cooler temps. Right now, looks like next weekend’s highs will be in the mid 70s, with morning lows in the low 50s.