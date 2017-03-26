Alabama Authorities: 2 Teens, 2 Adults Killed in Plane Crash

Posted:

by Lillie Dunn

Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers and two adults have been killed in a small plane crash.

Blount County Operations Commander Tim Kent tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2njukHg ) the dead are believed to be family members. They are identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-0ld man and a 43-year-old woman.

Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.

The plane crashed Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time.

