Alabama Authorities: 2 Teens, 2 Adults Killed in Plane Crash

by Lillie Dunn

Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers and two adults have been killed in a small plane crash.

Blount County Operations Commander Tim Kent tells Al.com ( http://bit.ly/2njukHg ) the dead are believed to be family members. They are identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-0ld man and a 43-year-old woman.

Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.

The plane crashed Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)