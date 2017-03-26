Alabama Man Arrested in Colorado After Escape

by Lillie Dunn

Authorities say a man who escaped from custody in Alabama has been arrested in Colorado.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Austen Williams was taken into custody on Saturday without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

Authorities say Williams walked away from a work detail earlier this month after being jailed in Lawrence County, Alabama on misdemeanor drug charges.

He was arrested while doing yard work at a house where he was staying in Pueblo County.

A woman who authorities believe helped Williams escape also was arrested. Thirty-eight-year-old Sandra Brooks was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant from Alabama.

