A Calm Night Ahead, But More Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

Through this evening, we may see a few more small, isolated showers pop up. Those showers will come to an end tonight, and it should be a calm evening for the area. Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows around 60. On Monday, additional storms will be possible in the afternoon as another storm system makes its way towards us. Some of these storms could be strong, especially across west Alabama. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but there could be isolated cases of small hail and damaging wind gusts. The window for the stronger thunderstorm activity will be about 1PM-9PM Monday.

Thunderstorms come to an end Monday night, lows will be in the low 60s. A few showers will be possible again on Tuesday afternoon, but overall coverage of rain will be isolated to widely scattered with only light rainfall amounts. Showers clear out by Tuesday evening, and it looks like Wednesday will be calmer. Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday.

Another storm system heads our way on Thursday, bringing the potential for severe weather back to the area. Some of these storms could also linger into early Friday. We clear back out Friday afternoon and Saturday, before yet another storm system impacts us late Sunday into Monday. Overall, it will be warm this week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.