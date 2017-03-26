First “Taste of Culture” Event Held in Montgomery

by Caitlyn Cline

People of all backgrounds and walks of life live in Montgomery, but they don’t often get to meet one another. A new event held at the Union Station Train Shed was designed to do just that.

A Taste of Culture gave people a chance to try something new, whether it be a new food or drink or just try something outside of their comfort zone. The event featured 15 local restaurants of all different genres, including Mexican, Japanese, Indian, and more traditional American foods.

A small stage at the front of shed was where many people were able to experience entertainment from other cultures, like traditional dances and songs.

Event organizers say it was a chance for people who live in the River Region to get out and experience something new at a family-friendly event. It was designed to celebrate differences, not shun them.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to embrace that we are different,” says Project Manager Marcos Mays. “And we are one. And we all live here, in the United States… We live here! And we all live together, so it makes sense to come together and do something as one.”

