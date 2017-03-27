Alabama Worries About Trump Budget

by Rashad Snell

Alabama voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump, but the president’s budget blueprint is causing concern for some state Republicans.

The preliminary budget outline indicated funding could be slashed for regional development programs such as the Appalachian Regional Commission and grants for projects from affordable housing to Meals on Wheels.

Jim Byard, Jr., the director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, said he is concerned about the state’s ability to help rural Alabama and the neediest citizens with the elimination of the programs

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said the grants are “essential” for rural, poor areas. The programs have recently helped provide running water to 29 families and helped the state recruit industry to an impoverished area.

