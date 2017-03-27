ASU Announces Date for Spring Game

by Rashad Snell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (bamastatesports.com) – The Alabama State University will hold its annual Black and Gold Spring Football game inside ASU Stadium on April 29.

The game will begin at 1:30 pm inside the stadium and will give fans an inside look at the Hornets after their spring practice dates. Come out and enjoy the fun, food and excitement of the 2017 Alabama State spring game.

The game will be the feature activity that day for the Alabama State University athletic department, as they will also host several other events. The football staff will host a women’s clinic the morning of the game, open to the first 100 women who register; and they will be given an inside look at the Alabama State football program and basic fundamentals of the game.

Also around the game, the Hornet Club – the official fundraising arm of the Alabama State University athletic department – will meet inside the stadium. The Hornet Club provides a platform for individuals to celebrate and recognize the value of the Hornet experience, while making an immediate impact in the lives of all ASU student-athletes.

The Hornet Club meeting will start at 12 noon in Club Lounge at ASU Stadium. All are welcome to attend.

The day will conclude with the Alabama State University baseball team taking on Mississippi Valley State at 4 pm at Wheeler-Watkins Stadium.