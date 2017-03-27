Facebook Page Features Bad Road Conditions Across Alabama

by Andrew James

Everyone knows the struggle of driving down damaged roads and dodging potholes. It’s something that many drivers say they face everyday in the Montgomery area, but it’s not just a problem in Montgomery.

The TRIP report finds that across the state 19% of major urban roads are in poor condition.

“It’s imperative that we do all we can to provide our citizens with the safest infrastructure that we possibly can,” explained Drew Harrell, Executive Director of Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure.

The group just launched the Facebook page “Fix My Roads Alabama” to give drivers a chance to share the bad road conditions they encounter.

Harrell says it can be complicated figuring out who’s responsible for fixing the roads so they’ll do the hard part. They’re just asking you to snap a quick picture of problem areas.

To view the Facebook page click here.