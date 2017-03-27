Fatherhood Initiative Helps Men in Dallas Co. Become Better Fathers

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A program in Selma is working to transform communities in Dallas and Perry counties — by trying to help men become the best fathers they can be.

The Fatherhood Initiative provides fathers with workforce development — financial management and parenting training — and community networking opportunities.

Executive Director Dane Shaw says children without fathers in their lives are more likely to go to prison — dropout of high school — be homeless or runaway — or get pregnant as a teen.

“We have found through different studies that when you help the father and help him be connected to his family and help him provide for his family on all these different fronts,” said Shaw.

“It helps the children, it helps the wife, it helps the spouse and it helps the community.”

For more information about the Fatherhood Initiative go to www.dccpc.net and click on the our programs button.