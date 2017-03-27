Haynes Life Flight 2 Memorial Scholarship Established

by Rashad Snell

The Haynes Life Flight 2 Memorial Scholarship has been established at the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) by Haynes Life Flight and Haynes Ambulance to annually provide a $2,000 scholarship to a student interested in pursuing a degree in Nursing and/or EMT/Paramedic certification in Alabama.

Haynes Life Flight 2 Crew, Pilot Chad Hammond, Flight Nurse Stasi Cernadas, Flight Medic Jason Snipes and a patient, tragically lost their lives on March 26, 2016. The three-person flight crew responded to a call to transport a car accident victim and shortly after lift-off from the scene, their helicopter went down in a remote, wooded area near Goodman.

Pilot, Chad Hammond, 29, was a husband, father, and son. He attended George C. Wallace State Community College, and was a 2005 graduate of Eufaula High School. Hammond had been included in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airmen Certification Database and prior to joining the Haynes Life Flight Crew in 2015, he was an instructor at Cloud 9 Helicopters in Florida.

Stasi Cernadas, 38, had been a flight nurse since September 2016. She was also a trauma nurse in Montgomery. As a former flight attendant, she was living out her dream, by becoming a flight nurse.

Jason Snipes, 34, was regarded as an outstanding paramedic, who often followed up with patients after he provided them with emergency care. He had a heart for the people he served and that showed frequently in his work. Prior to joining Haynes Life Flight, he served as a supervisor with RPS based in Shelby County.

“The Haynes Life Flight 2 crew was dedicated to serving patients at a time of critical need. This scholarship will allow Chad, Stasi and Jason’s legacies to live on in those who also wish to pursue a career as a medical first responder. We hope that the recipient of this scholarship will be someone who desires to serve their fellow man, much like our flight crew did for patients daily,” said Brandee Barrett of Haynes Ambulance. The first scholarship award will be made in the Spring of 2018. Students interested in applying may find additional criteria information at www.cacfinfo.org.

Interested individuals and families that would like to contribute to the Haynes Life Flight 2 Memorial Scholarship can do so via the Central Alabama Community Foundation’s website, cacfinfo.org. After selecting the “Donate Now” link on the Foundation’s homepage, please designate your donation to support the Haynes Life Flight 2 Memorial Scholarship.