New Building in Greenville Could Bring in Business

by Caitlyn Cline

A new building near Sherling Lake in Greenville could potentially attract new businesses. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon is excited to show off what he touts as one of the best views the city has to offer.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show off, I believe, the most beautiful site in South Alabama,” he says.

The building is so new, McLendon says, it still doesn’t have a name. It does have a full kitchen, several bathrooms, a large central room and expansive patio. McLendon says the space can be used as a recruitment tool for people visiting the area.

It’s built right next to hole five on one of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course trails, and even offers an exterior bathroom for golfers to use.

The construction budget was $400,000 and the building will officially belong to the city. McLendon says it’s a small price to pay for what the building could provide for Greenville.

“When we look back years to come, this is going to be money well spent,” he says. “Because it’s not really what you know it’s who you know. So you bring people into town, and when they have events I’ll have an opportunity to come out and maybe meet some people that can help us grow Greenville and move it in the right direction.”

While it’s main purpose will be for economic developmen, McLendon is hoping the public will be able to rent out the new space as well to host weddings or other special events. Don’t rush to get your name on the list just yet; the building isn’t quite ready to open.

A soft opening date is set for April 14, but McLendon says the public probably won’t be able to rent out the building until sometime in July.