Staying Warm With Chances For Afternoon Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.